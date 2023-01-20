scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Delhi nursery admission 2023: First merit list releasing today; how to check

Delhi nursery admission 2023: The Delhi nursery admission 2023 first merit list will be available on the notice board of the respective schools. For more related details parents can check the official website — edudel.nic.in.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 first merit list releaseThe second list of shortlisted students will be out on February 6. For more related details candidates can check the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi — edudel.nic.in. (Representive Image - Express Group)

Delhi nursery admission 2023: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi will release the Delhi nursery admission 2023 first merit list today, January 20. The first merit list for nursery admission will be available on the notice board of the respective schools. Admissions related information is also available on the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhiedudel.nic.in.

The second list of shortlisted students will be out on February 6. The names along with a waiting list will be issued on the notice board, as well as on the official website of the respective schools.

A child needs to be at least four years old to fill out the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2023.

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session was held between December 1 to 23, 2022.

Each school will display the admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school will ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission.

The admission registration fee will be only Rs 25, which is non-refundable and all private schools will reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students as well as for differently abled children.

(With PTI Inputs)

