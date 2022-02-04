Delhi nursery admission 2022 first merit list today, keep these documents ready

Delhi nursery admission first merit list: The Department of Education (DoE) will announce the first merit list for admission to nursery classes in Delhi-based schools. Before it is out, here is a list of document one needs to prepare in advance to save from any hassle.

As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be put up on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

All schools are required to reserve 22 per cent seats in entry-level classes for EWS/DG students and 3 per cent for CWSN.

List of required documents

— Resident proof

— EWS certificate

— Income certificate

— Caste certificate

— Birth certificate of the child

— Special needs certificate of child, if required

— Photograph of child

— Orphan certificate and guardian certificate, where required

— Transgender certificate, if required

— SMS or email for confirmation of email

— Application form.

Each school will display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission. A non-refundable amount of only Rs 25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional,