Delhi nursery admission 2021: Here’s how to check first merit list

Delhi nursery admission first merit list will be available at edudel.nic.in. File

Delhi nursery admission 2021 first merit list: The Directorate of Education (DoE) is set to announce the first merit list of students at nursery level on March 20 in Delhi-based schools. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the online admission process for the academic session 2021-22 for 1,700 private schools across Delhi have started on February 18. The last date for registration was March 4.

As per the schedule, the first list of selected students will be announced on March 20, followed by the second list on March 25. Subsequent lists, depending upon the number of vacancies, will be released on March 27 and the process will be concluded by March 31. The commencement of the classes will begin on April 1, 2021.

How to check merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the education department of Delhi

Step 2: Select the ‘admission’ link

Step 3: Log in with required credentials (registration number, date of birth, captcha)

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further references

Once the lists are released, parents will have to verify the required documents for admission. The following documents must be kept ready during the time of admission:

— Residential proof

— EWS certificate

— Income certificate

— Birth certificate of the child

— Aadhar Card

— Photograph of child and parents, if required

— Contact details for confirmation (Email, Phone Number)

— Caste certificate, as per criteria

— Transgender certificate, if required

— Special certificates of a child, if any.

The government has given autonomy to the private school to set their own criteria for admission and applicants received allotted points for fulfilling different criteria such as single child, girl child, parents or siblings associated with the school, and firstborn child.

Families who have been affected by Covid-19 will also be given special preferences and points in the admission procedure. It was made mandatory for all schools to charge Rs 25 as an application fee for the general category applicants.

For students belonging to the general category 75 per cent of seats are reserved, whereas for EWS 22 per cent of the total seats are allotted. For children with special needs (CWSN), 3 per cent of reserved seat admissions are to be conducted through a centralised process by the Directorate of Education.