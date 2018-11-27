Delhi nursery admission 2019 starts from December 15, check important dates

Delhi nursery admission 2019: The nursery admission process for the academic session 2019-20 will begin from December 15 in Delhi. From this year, the government has set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1.

The marks of the selected candidates will be released on February 4. The second list will be out on February 21 and the nursery admission process will conclude on March 31.

Delhi nursery admission 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online admission process: December 15

Uploading the criteria in the module of the department by schools: December 14

Last date of submitting application forms for nursery admission: January 7, 2019.

Uploading details of children for admission under open seats: January 21, 2019

Uploading of marks for admission under open seats: January 28, 2019

Publication of first list of selected candidates: February 4, 2019

Publication of second list of candidates: February 21, 2019

Admission process to be closed: March 31, 2019.

Twenty-five per cent seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 will be reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG). The directorate has instructed all private schools to upload their criteria (with points for each criterion) for admission in open seats, on its official website by December 14. Apart from the abolished criteria, the schools have been given autonomy to come up with their own points system, reported by PTI.