Delhi: Number of primary schools up but enrollment down, says govt survey

Enrollment ratio in primary schools in the city has declined, according to Delhi government’s latest economic survey report. While the percentage of students going to school in 2015-16 was 93.26%, it dipped to 92.55% in 2016-17.

Advertising

There are 2,745 pre-primary and primary schools in Delhi, including private ones and those run by local bodies, the Centre and Delhi government.

The survey states that the number of such schools went up from 2,735 in 2016-17 to 2,745 in 2017-18. But enrollment in the same period declined from 20.83 lakh to 20.63 lakh. Further, enrollment in middle schools declined from 11.27 lakh to 11.21 lakh; and in secondary schools from 7.41 lakh to 7 lakh.

Senior secondary schools, however, saw a different trend, with 5.09 lakh students enrolling in 2017-18, up from 4.92 lakh the previous year.

The survey, tabled in the Delhi Assembly Saturday, states that the number of teachers increased from 9,401 in 2016-17 to 9,512 in 2017-18 in secondary schools; and from 97,224 to 97,291 in senior secondary schools.

The survey also stated that all schools in Delhi now have toilets for boys and girls, electricity connections and drinking water facilities. In terms of learning levels, the performance of students of classes 3 and 5 was below the national average in mathematics, environmental studies and language, the survey said.

Advertising

“In Delhi, the per student per annum expenditure incurred by the government on education has increased to Rs 66,038 in 2018-19 from Rs 54,910 in 2016-17,” the survey said.