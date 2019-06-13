NEET AIR 2 Bhavik Bansal is AIIMS MBBS topper; says prepared on JEE pattern

Delhi’s Bhavik Bansal who has topped the national capital in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 and emerged as all India rank 2 holder in the same has now topped the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) MBBS entrance exam. The 17-year-old Delhi native aspires to study at AIIMS-New Delhi and pursue research. Son of an accounts officer and teacher mother, Bansal scored 100 percentile in AIIMS entrance exam.

In an interview with the indianexpress.com last week, he had said that he found AIIMS exam more challenging than NEET. He said that he had fun solving the AIIMS entrance as the questions tested skills and aptitude well. He said how he spent 2.5 hours solving physics in the exam as the section ‘demanded as much attention’.

“During the two years of class 11 and 12, I prepared for AIIMS MBBS entrance test. Since from past years, AIIMS is not releasing its question papers, the preparation gets more ambiguous. While there are precious year papers available through multiple sources, none is completely reliable. Thus, I used to practice from JEE preparation books as well,” he said.

“While many called it out of syllabus. It sharpened my concepts and helped me attain speed,” he added.

Bhavik also enrolled in full-time coaching and two test preparation series. “The calculations in AIIMS exam are never straight forward. No one formulae fit in. Thus it is time-consuming and one needs to have a hold of both the concept as well as speed to attain accuracy in the exam. I used to study extensively in a particular topic and made my preparation more focused during class 12. I used to take books for the entrance exam to my school as well and utilizes whatever time I got. ”

He says that it is his love for the subjects and his inquisitiveness that has worked in his favour. These traits he said would come handy as he would want to pursue research, going ahead.

He said that while he studied daily, there was no fixed schedule. “I studied every day but kept my schedule flexible. I allotted time to a subject based on my interest, inquisitiveness and the requirement of the topic. Some times I spent weeks studying the same topic. It is important to covet each subject thoroughly and cover one’s basis,” said Bansal.

He has not only scored a 100 percentile in AIIMS but also got 700 out of 720 in NEET as well as 93 per cent marks in his class 12 board exams. He participated in biology olympiad as well and is in the race for the final contenders from India for Hungary-based international competition.