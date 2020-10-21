569 from Delhi govt schools clear NEET, CM Kejriwal says talent, money not tied

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, appealed to the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to hold a monthly meeting of chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to tackle the problem of farm fires in the region.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said 569 students from Delhi government schools had cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), of which 67% were girls.

Speaking at a digital press conference, Kejriwal said talent was not tied to money: “I want to promise every student that they need not worry about financial resources. All students who have cleared Class XII and lack resources for higher education, but have secured admission in colleges, Delhi government has scholarships to offer. Any student, rich or poor, can get a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh — without submitting any collateral — from Delhi government and can exercise their right to education,” he said.

He said 48 students had scored more than 500 marks out of 720. Three schools had the largest concentration of NEET qualifiers — SKV Molar Band School where 32 of 118 qualified; SKV C-1 Yamuna Vihar, where 24 of 137 students cleared the exam; and SKV Noor Nagar where 23 of 81 qualified.

“We have always paid attention to our students and I expected they would do well… The overall stress levels were also managed because of the happiness curriculum,” said principal Sujata Tamta of SKV Molar Band.

Head of school of SKV Noor Nagar, Mudassir Jahan, said, “I always told my students — mehnat itni khamoshi se karo ki kamyabi dhoom macha de (work hard in silence so that your success makes a splash). They have achieved that success today as they were preparing hard.”

Many government school students who cleared the exams are from humble backgrounds.

Among them is Tamanna Goel (20), who scored Rank 11 in the EWS category and an AIR of 173. She studied at RPVV Rohini. Her parents divorced when she was four years old, leaving her mother to raise Tamanna and her brother. “My mother is a helper in a medical clinic and earns Rs 6,000 a month. We also get some money as rent from tenants who live below us,” she said. Tamanna also sat for NEET in 2019. “This time, I spent 10 hours studying and took coaching. I got a scholarship for that; before that, my teachers helped financially. I want to become a gynaeocologist,” she said.

Khush Garg (19), who scored 680 out of 720, with AIR 709, couldn’t afford coaching. His father has a small bookshop in Shahdara, which hasn’t been doing well since the lockdown. “I taught myself by reading books, watching YouTube videos. I studied sometimes till 6 am,” said Garg, a student of SPVV Gandhinagar, who wants to eventually specialise in neurology.

Amit Kumar (21) got 647 out of 720 marks with AIR 4444 and stays with his uncle who works as medical staff at a hospital. He said he left his village in MP’s Morena 11 years ago and shifted to Delhi for his education. His father is a small farmer. “I completed my school from SBV Vikaspuri in 2018. I prepared for JEE but didn’t get a good rank. I didn’t clear NEET last year; this time, I gave it my all and cleared it. I just took coaching from a small institute near home,” he said.

