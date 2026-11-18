Schools in Delhi-NCR will return to regular classroom teaching after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Following the withdrawal of the restrictions, the District Basic Education Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar, has directed schools to resume normal classes, replacing the hybrid-mode arrangement introduced earlier this month.

“…It is hereby informed that GRAP Stage-III has now been withdrawn across Delhi-NCR. Accordingly, arrangements for conducting regular classes in schools, as was the practice earlier, shall be restored.”

GRAP stage 3 was implemented across Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali as air pollution levels deteriorated. The CAQM invoked all measures under the third stage on November 6, in addition to the restrictions already operating under Stages 1 and 2.

In its order, the education department said that GRAP Stage 3 had been implemented across Delhi-NCR through a CAQM order dated November 6, 2026. Subsequently, through a letter dated November 7, schools had been instructed to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode. However, with Stage 3 measures now withdrawn, schools have been asked to return to the earlier arrangement of conducting regular physical classes.

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As part of the measures, schools were directed to offer hybrid classes to students up to Class 5, allowing them to attend either in person or online, wherever the facility was available. The option to choose online classes was left to students and their parents or guardians.

The directions applied to the entire National Capital Territory of Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida. Other NCR state governments were also permitted to consider similar arrangements in their respective areas.

In Delhi, the Directorate of Education had instructed government, government-aided and recognised private schools, including those under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board, to implement the hybrid arrangement. Similar instructions were subsequently issued by district education authorities in neighbouring areas, including Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.