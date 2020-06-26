Delhi: Mostly relief, some apprehensions over no more Boards

Springdales, Pusa Road principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal said the information that has been made public till now served a balance between safety and aspiration. Springdales, Pusa Road principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal said the information that has been made public till now served a balance between safety and aspiration.

Students, parents and school principals expressed relief over the CBSE’s decision to not conduct the remaining Class X and XII board examinations between July 1 and 15. However, some apprehension remains as stakeholders await the finer details, such as which previously held examinations the students will now be evaluated upon.

“I didn’t want to write the exams on the dates which had been released as the situation in the city is not alright, so that’s good. But I’m still waiting to find out how my results will be calculated and that’s making me anxious,” said Rahul Gupta, a Class XII student of Mamta Modern School.

Parents’ associations had also been pushing for the exams to not take place during this period, and it was parents who had brought this issue to the court.

“In fact, this decision has come much later than it should have. Children have been in a difficult position for many months now, getting stressed out in these difficult times. For parents, this is a matter of relief,” said Seema Tyagi, president of the Ghaziabad Parents Association.

“It is a good decision to not hold exams now as it would have been unsafe for children. I know some parents who were planning to not allow their wards to appear for exams if they were held, even if it meant losing a year,” said DPS Rohini principal Vibha Singh.

Springdales, Pusa Road principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal said the information that has been made public till now served a balance between safety and aspiration.

“The good thing is the uncertainty is over as there were issues of anxiety and stress cropping up. The decision of letting students improve by taking exams later is also a balanced choice, as it is a question of their careers and admissions.”

