Delhi minorities commission offers internship to law, political science students

The Delhi Minorities Commission has started an internship scheme for students seeking hands on experience in the fields of minority rights, law and other related subjects. The Commission aims to induct 8-10 students from the final year courses of LLB and political science to give them experience in matters of law, minority rights and other such related subjects, said Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the panel.

“Students from departments like law and political science can come to the Commission for a week or more, understand its work and how complaints are received and dealt with,” Khan said. The interns will be able to interact with the commission’s chairman, members and staff, besides having practical experience of how the panel operates in dealing with matters of legal implications, he said.

“At the end of the internship period, the students will be awarded a certificate and a token honorarium,” the Commission chairman said.

Under the scheme, Srishti Verma, a student of the Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, recently completed her internship and was awarded her certificate by the commission.