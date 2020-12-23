Delhi may scrap nursery admissions for 2021-22

Nursery admissions in Delhi are a highly regulated process, with the Delhi government deciding the admission schedule and criteria. (Representational)

THE DELHI government is considering scrapping nursery admissions for the 2021-22 academic session. Sources said senior government officials have discussed the option, which will now be proposed to private schools. According to the proposal, schools will admit two batches in 2022-23 instead – one in nursery, and the other in kindergarten.

Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia told The Indian Express that there was very little possibility of schools reopening before July. “Even if we start vaccinating people by February, we will be able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk only by July. There is no possibility of reopening schools before that. We also have to look at how examinations will be conducted without putting teachers and students at risk,” he said.

Explaining the proposal to scrap nursery admissions for the upcoming session, a senior official said: “Schools can admit students in both nursery and kindergarten for the 2022-23 academic session, as there will be vacancies in both grades. Considering the unpredictable nature of the Covid virus, the youngest children will be the last to go to school in any case. In such a situation, to have another set of young children whose entire academic year will be online is a little unfair to them as well as to their parents.”

School in Delhi have been shut since March. “There is a whole batch of students who started nursery in April this year, but everything was online. They have not interacted with their teachers or classmates, and have only seen them on the screen. In formative classes such as nursery and kindergarten, children learn to interact with each other and the world so that they are prepared for what lies ahead. They have not got this opportunity, despite starting school,” said the official.

Nursery admissions in Delhi are a highly regulated process, with the Delhi government deciding the admission schedule and criteria. The guidelines are usually released by November. This year, however, schools said there has been no discussion on the process so far.

“The government has not discussed any guidelines with us so far. Everything is very uncertain and parents are also wary, keeping in mind the pandemic,” said Jyoti Arora, principal, Mount Abu School, and member of the CBSE governing body.

