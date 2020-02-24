Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence: No change in CBSE board exam schedule for tomorrow, says official

Meanwhile, all the school examinations in North East Delhi have been cancelled, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet. (Representational Image) Meanwhile, all the school examinations in North East Delhi have been cancelled, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet. (Representational Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday said there will be no changes in the Class 12 board exams schedule for Tuesday due to the violence that broke out in Maujpur-Babarpur areas in the North East Delhi on Monday.

“It is informed that exams for Class XII in four vocational subjects will be held as per schedule in 18 centres in parts of West Delhi tomorrow (Tuesday). There are no centres in the northeast parts of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow,” the board official said.

# examtime: exams tomorrow only in western Delhi at 18 centres. No change in CBSE exams scheduled for tomorrow as there are no centres in rest of Delhi. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 24, 2020

The board has its Class 10 English examination scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, and according to the official, the decision on whether to postpone it or not will be taken as per the situation.

Read | Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence: Oppn calls for peace, questions ‘absence’ of PM Modi, Amit Shah

Meanwhile, all the school examinations in North East Delhi have been cancelled, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

Till now, four people — one head constable and three civilians — lost their lives in the clashes that broke out between the anti-CAA and pro-CAA protesters in North East Delhi

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.