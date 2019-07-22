Delhi ITI seat allotment results declared, check direct link

Delhi ITI counselling 2019: The Department of Training and Technical Education, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Delhi has released the seat allotment result for nline admissions to one-year, two-year diploma courses across 19 government ITIs having 10292 seats for the session 2019-20 in 47 different trades affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

The seat allotment result is available at the website itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

The candidate must thoroughly check their details in the list has any discrepancy then candidates need to report at the help desk of the ITI where the candidate submitted documents.

ITI Delhi rank list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘seat allotment result 2019’ in homepage

Step 3: Click on the link – order of 10th rank/ order of registration number

Step 4: A PDF will open, check rank, download

The first round of reporting for admission at IITs will be conducted from July 23 to 25. If any seats are left vacant, the second allotment will be held from August 5 to 7 followed by third seat allotment result on August 16 for which counselling will be held from August 19 to 21, 2019.