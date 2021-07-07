ITI Delhi admissions to begin from July 15

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list which will be prepared on the basis of the class 10 marks (Representational image)

Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Delhi will begin the admission process for various courses from July 15. Interested students can apply for admission on the official website – itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list which will be prepared on the basis of the class 10 marks of the applicants. After submission of the registration form, candidates will need to fill a choice of course and colleges as per their preferences. Authority will release the merit list to the eligible candidates who will be called for the counselling for seat allotment and document verification process.

ITI Delhi admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for candidate registration

Step 3: Fill up the registration form

Step 4: Upload photo and pay fees online

Step 5: Click on submit to complete the registration process

Documents required at the time of registration

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate showing complete details of all subjects, marks/grades

Class 8 certificate and mark sheet showing complete details

Certificate from headmaster/ principal of school in Annexure VIII.

Undertaking by candidate in own handwriting

Fee details

Credit Card/Debit Card/Internet banking may be used for making payment of registration fee of Rs 200 at the time of registration.