Delhi ITI admission 2022: All you need to know about registration process, counselling schedule

The admission process for 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Delhi will start from July 4, the state government announced this week. A total of 11,336 seats are up for grabs this year across a range of vocational/skill training courses covering a large number of economic sectors. Interested students will be able to apply online at the official website – itidelhi.admissions.nic.in

The training programmes in ITIs are designed to provide basic skills and knowledge in a specific trade to prepare a skilled or semi-skilled workforce for self-employment. Over 50 certificate courses in engineering and non-engineering trades including carpentry, electricians, computer operators and programming assistants, interior design and decorators, mechanics auto body repair are on offer at the 19 Delhi ITIs.

Students who are trained at ITIs can be self-employed and can, for instance, set up their own garage or fabrication shops depending upon chosen trade. Those who opted for Crafts Instructor Training Programme can work as trainers in an ITI. Students seeking training in technical trades or engineering domains can also study further and take admission in diploma courses.

The last date for registration is July 31 while the deadline for online document verification is August 2. Candidates can access the choice filling option on August 3 after which the tentative rank list will be displayed on the website on August 5. The final rank list will be released on August 12.

Based on the rank list released, candidates will be able to seek admissions at various ITIs in Delhi as per the seat allotment list result. The department will release a total of four seat allotment lists.

As per the official notice, only one registration form is to be filled to apply in different trades/ITIs.