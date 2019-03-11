Delhi: High-level committee set up to reform higher education

The Delhi government’s Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a think-tank that advises the government on key issues, has set up a 17-member high-level committee to “reform higher education” in the capital. The committee, chaired by DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, will “recommend goals, metrics, policies, and actionable plans for reforming Delhi’s higher education system within a year”. Nalanda 2.0, a non-profit policy think tank with a “mission to making India’s higher education system world class”, is collaborating with the DDC as the knowledge partner in the initiative.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the “initiative furthers the commitment to transform the education system in the national capital”. “Over the last few years, Delhi has come to be known all over the world for the innovations in its government schools… We also wish to make Delhi the centre of knowledge and innovation where some of the best talent in the world would want to live, study, and work as faculty members, students, and professionals,” said Sisodia.

Shah said, “The members bring valuable and diverse perspectives to make our higher education system relevant and impactful in the 21st Century.”