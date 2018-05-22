Delhi High Court seeks JNU reply on student’s plea against fine, notice

In her petition, the student said she would be disqualified from taking up various academic and other position and will also make her ineligible to contest students election as a consequence of the disciplinary action. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) In her petition, the student said she would be disqualified from taking up various academic and other position and will also make her ineligible to contest students election as a consequence of the disciplinary action. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on a plea by a woman student challenging the imposition of Rs 6,000 fine and a show-cause notice issued against her for allegedly physically assaulting and abusing a faculty member and a fellow student.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the university to produce the relevant records before the court on September 7, the next date of hearing, saying the matter required examination. The court was assured by JNU counsel Monika Arora that the order issued by the university against the student will not be given effect until the next date of hearing.

The student has sought quashing of the April 23 show-cause notice and the May 14 order issued by the varsity in which she has been found involved in an act of indiscipline and misconduct and was fined Rs 6,000 payable within 10 days. Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the woman student, said it was arbitrary and in contravention of the principles of natural justice.

In her petition, the student said she would be disqualified from taking up various academic and other position and will also make her ineligible to contest students election as a consequence of the disciplinary action. “The complaint against the petitioner and the orders are an attempt to penalise her for opposing the indiscriminate hostel raids by making representations to the DCW and also for choosing to register an FIR against Associate Dean of Students for the incident on October 10, 2017,” the plea said.

She has claimed that raids were conducted at the women’s hostels by university officials and staff led by the associate dean of students on October 10 last year. The plea said the raids were carried out at odd hours in breach of privacy and dignity of women hostel inmates and when they protested against it, the university official allegedly used derogatory words against the student and pushed her.

After she lodged an FIR against the official, the varsity initiated an inquiry against her for allegedly assaulting the university official and a fellow student and did not even give her the copy of the complaint, it said.

