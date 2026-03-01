Delhi HC puts fee regulation panels on hold; govt to act as per order

After the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act came into force on December 10 last year, the Delhi government on February 1 had issued a notification clarifying that the new law shall be implemented from the next academic year. (Representational image)

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday described an order of the Delhi High Court in connection with the school fee regulation matter as a significant interim relief for parents and said the government would strictly enforce the directions.

The high court on Saturday deferred the implementation of the city government’s mandate to private schools to constitute school-level fee-regulation committees (SLFRCs) for the upcoming academic session.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said during the pendency of the petitions challenging the government decision, the constitution of the SLFRCs shall remain in abeyance, and the schools shall be entitled to collect the same fees for the academic year 2026-2027 as they did in the previous academic year.