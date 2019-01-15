Delhi HC stays JNU order denying leave to teachers who don’t mark attendance

The Delhi High Court Monday stayed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration’s order denying leave to faculty members who are not marking their attendance or submitting students’ attendance records.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also directed the varsity and the administration to grant leave within three days to Professor Archana Prasad from the Centre for Informal Sector and Labour Studies.

The varsity had rejected her December 2018 application, in which she sought leave from January 20-27 to attend an international conference.

Prasad’s counsel contended that the act of the varsity, arising out of its Academic Council (AC) and Executive Council (EC) meetings, are vitiated by “procedure illegalities and violation of the principles of natural justice”.

“The decision is illegal as it violates the internal procedures and provisions of the JNU Act,” the professor’s plea alleges.

JNU counsel Monika Arora, Harsh Ahuja and Kushal Sharma, however, opposed the contention saying that attendance for the faculty is mandatory as per the rules, and that is the only way to know if professors /teachers are present or not.

The judge said: “I am staying the circular dated November 11, 2018. File your (JNU, V-C, Registrar’s) reply by the next date of hearing, May 3.”

The court’s interim order came on the professor’s plea, which also sought quashing of the July 2018 circular on mandatory faculty attendance and the November 13, 2018, circular on the same issue arising out of AC and EC meetings recommending the move.

Prasad, in her plea, stated that the faculty attendance decision by the AC is entirely “malafide and illegal”.

She also sought quashing of JNU’s decision rejecting her leave application.