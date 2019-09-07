Delhi HC restrains JNU from declaring result

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained JNU from declaring results of its students’ union polls after a plea sought that it be held in accordance with Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations to maintain transparency and control excess expenditure. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, however, refrained from stopping the polls after he was apprised that polling is underway and counting has to start from 9 pm, with the result to be declared on September 8.

It was also informed by JNU Standing Counsel Monika Arora and advocate Harsh Ahuja that after “declaration of result, it has to be placed before the university and a notification has to be issued by the university accepting the result, and it is only after (this) that the newly elected student body can take charge”.

Justice Sachdeva said, “… it is directed that declaration of final result shall be subject to further orders to be passed by this court… the University is directed not to notify the result till next date of hearing. List on September 17.”

The court’s interim order came on a plea by students Anshuman Dubey and Anuj Kumar Dwivedi. It issued notice to JNU, its Election Committee and Grievance Redressal Cell on the plea which sought to highlight that the EC has reduced the number of councillor seats from 55 to 46, and that no councillor seat has been left for one school. Dubey in his plea filed through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha said as per the Lyngdoh Committee’s report, each college/school/department has to have representation in the student body.