Delhi HC notice to varsity after 3 claim stopped from filing nomination

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought to know Delhi University’s stand on a plea by three students, alleging that they were illegally restrained by suspected members of the ABVP from filing their nominations for polls to the post of office bearers of the DU Students’ Union (DUSU).

The students belong to the Students’ Federation of India and All India Students’ Federation. The HC, however, refrained itself from postponing the DUSU polls, scheduled for Thursday.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdev expressed displeasure over alleged acts of violence on campus, and asked DU to file its response by the next date of hearing, October 17. The court also issued notice to DU, its Chief Election Officer (CEO) and SHO of Maurice Nagar police station on the petition, seeking necessary action on the students’ complaint filed with the varsity and police subsequent to the incident.

The court did not allow the students to file their nominations for the upcoming DUSU polls, observing that the polls were due to be held the next day.

The petition, filed by DU students Ravi Kumar Chauhan, Noel Benny and Parmanand Sharma, through their counsel Anuj Kapoor and Devyani Bhatt, alleged that on September 4, they were “prevented by suspected members of ABVP” from submitting their nomination papers at the CEO’s office. September 4 was the last date to file nominations.

The counsel apprised the court that one of the students, who is visually impaired, was overpowered by the miscreants and his papers were snatched. When they again tried to submit their nominations, they were obstructed.

The plea claimed that police officers did not intervene despite heavy deployment.