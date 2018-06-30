Delhi HC directs DU, Stephen’s College to allow student in sports trial

Advocates Sandeep Banga and Rajeev Kapoor, appearing for the student, said she was a team member of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the authorities also did not consider her participation certificate in Asian School Games tournament at Singapore in 2016 as team member of SGFI Advocates Sandeep Banga and Rajeev Kapoor, appearing for the student, said she was a team member of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the authorities also did not consider her participation certificate in Asian School Games tournament at Singapore in 2016 as team member of SGFI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi University and St Stephen’s College to permit a student, who has applied for admission under the sports quota, to provisionally participate in sports trials commencing from June 18. Justice C Hari Shankar also sought response of the university and the college on the petition and listed it for hearing on July 3. “Respondents (DU and college) are directed to permit the petitioner (student) to provisionally participate in trials commencing from June 18 in A-2 category. Participation of the petitioner in trial is entirely at her risk and shall remain subject to outcome of this petition,” the court said.

While the counsel for DU sought time to respond to the plea, no one appeared for the college despite advance service of the petition. The plea filed by Vanshika Sachar, who plays table tennis, claimed that at the time of awarding marks on basis of certificates for admission on her past performance, the college’s sports department and DU did not consider her performance of silver medal in Pacific School Games in Australia in 2015.

Advocates Sandeep Banga and Rajeev Kapoor, appearing for the student, said she was a team member of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the authorities also did not consider her participation certificate in Asian School Games tournament at Singapore in 2016 as team member of SGFI.

They said this act of the authorities has resulted her being placed in B-1 category (participation on national level) and awarding her 27 marks whereas on the basis of international performance and participation she was entitled to 38 marks and placed in A-2 category (participation in international tournament). The counsel said that the student has secured 88 per cent in class 12th and she has applied for admission in English (Hons) and Economics (Hons) in St. Stephen’s college. Out of 100, 40 marks are given for previous sports certificates and 60 are for the trials, it said.

The plea claimed that no formal letter had been issued to the student and the authorities had verbally communicated that they do not recognise certificate of performance where the certificates have been issued by SGFI or player has participated as its team member. It said that SGFI has been recognised for financial aid by Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs and the name of SGFI figures in the list of National Sports Federations.

It sought direction to the varsity and college that the student’s certificates of performance as team member of SGFI at tournaments abroad be considered. The plea sought that she be awarded marks for silver medal by placing her in A-2 category and allowed to participate in trials on June 18 on the basis of her marks in A-2 category.

