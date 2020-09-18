HC asks Delhi schools to provide free gadgets to EWS students for online classes

The order is for the schools, which have voluntarily selected synchronous face-to-face real time education as its mode and method of impartation of education. Representational image

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the private unaided schools and government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Capital to supply free of cost gadgets/ equipment of optimum configuration as well as internet package to EWS/ DG students to allow them to have access to online learning. The order is for the schools, which have voluntarily selected synchronous face-to-face real-time education as its mode and method of impartation of education.

Announcing the verdict, the court also referred the constitution, saying- “Equality of status and opportunity is one of the cherished goals of Indian constitution. To separate the EWS/ DG students from others in the same class due to non-availability of a gadget/device would generate a feeling of inferiority as to their status in the class that may affect their hearts and minds unlikely ever to be undone.”

The private unaided schools shall be entitled to claim reimbursement of reasonable cost for procurement of the said gadgets/ digital equipment as well as internet package from the state, orders court.

The court has also directed for constitution of a three-member committee within a week to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the identification of standard gadgets/equipment as well as the manufacturer/ supplier and internet package so that EWS/ DG students can access elementary education through digital online means.

