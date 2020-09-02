Delhi HC asks North MCD to clear salaries of teachers

The HC had taken a suo motu note in June with regard to unpaid salaries of teachers.

THE DELHI High Court Tuesday ordered the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to ensure that salaries for the month of June are released to teachers employed in its schools on or before September 10. The court was told earlier that the salaries up to May have been released and steps are being taken to garner funds for release of further salaries.

The division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in the order asked the NDMC to file a status report providing a timeline within which salaries for the months of July and August will be released to teachers.

The HC had taken a suo motu note in June with regard to unpaid salaries of teachers. At least 9,000 teachers are employed with the NDMC but salaries for the month of March were paid only to 5,400. Following the intervention of the HC and payment of grant-in-aid by the Delhi government, the salaries until April and May were released.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the NDMC failed to file a fresh status report in the case. The counsel representing the municipal body told the court that the delay occurred as its Deputy Controller (Accounts) had only recently recovered from Covid-19 and joined work a week ago.

The NDMC had earlier sought directions that the Delhi government be asked to release the grant-in-aid for the month of June. However, the submission was rebutted by the counsel representing the state, who stated that an amount of Rs 147.50 crore payable for April, May and June was earlier released to the municipal body through RTGS and an additional amount of Rs 98.35 crore had also been released for July and August.

