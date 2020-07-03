Delhi: Guest teachers will help with remote learning

Students of classes IX and XII will have “live online classes of upto two hours daily in 12 subjects”. Students of classes IX and XII will have “live online classes of upto two hours daily in 12 subjects”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said the Directorate of Education will implement new remote teaching-learning strategies for government and aided schools using technology from July 6.

Addressing a digital press conference, Sisodia said guest teachers, who have been out of work due to the pandemic, will be roped in. “All teachers, including our regular teachers, guest teachers and contract teachers will be engaged,” said Sisodia, who laid out a detailed plan of teaching-learning till July 31, when schools are closed.

While KG to Class VIII students will have daily worksheets to “promote reading, writing, understanding, basic numeracy and happiness among children”, students of Classes IX and X will be given worksheets to “strengthen the basic understanding of core subject matters”. Students of classes IX and XII will have “live online classes of upto two hours daily in 12 subjects”.

“All heads of schools have been asked to ensure that class teachers have the updated WhatsApp group of parents/students,” he said.

For parents without access to WhatsApp, Sisodia said they would be “contacted over the phone by the concerned class teachers and invited to the school to collect the worksheets”.

“The completed assignment would be sent back…through WhatsApp or those who collected worksheets physically will return the completed assignment physically to the concerned teacher next week and pick up new worksheets,” he said.

