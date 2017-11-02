Delhi govt’s Chunauti scheme makes its way to schools run by civic bodies

At a government primary school in Mansa. Gurmeet Singh At a government primary school in Mansa. Gurmeet Singh

Chunauti, the Delhi government’s scheme to boost learning in government schools, is set to be implemented in MCD-run schools, which have students between classes I to V.

The scheme was started by the state government last year as a quality intervention to improve learning and writing ability of children from classes VI to IX. After finding that almost 74% of the children in Class VI could not read, the scheme was launched and children were divided into groups as Pratibha (reader) and Nishtha (non-reader), depending on their knowledge of Hindi, English and mathematics. Students under Nishtha group were given reading material in the form of books called ‘Pragati’, and were tested on the basis of that.

On Wednesday, in the Delhi State Education Council meeting, it was decided that the scheme will be extended to MCD schools. The council has representatives of the government, the three municipal corporations, and the New Delhi Municipal Council, working together to oversee implementation of Right to Education Act and introduce reforms.

“In the meeting, it was decided that the scheme to improve learning and writing abilities will be introduced even at the primary level (in all schools),” said Education Minister Manish Sisodia. The scheme was introduced in classes III to V of Delhi government schools from the academic session beginning in April. There are 450 schools under the Delhi government that have primary classes, while the rest have classes VI to XII. Children receive primary education from schools run by municipal corporations. In classes III to V, students have not been classified, but smaller groups have been formed to give special lessons through activities and art-integrated learning. Certain NGOs have also been roped in by the government to provide training. Mathematics is taught through Judo Gyan, along with similar interactive ways of learning.

The scheme will be shared with the corporation through the state education council, which acts as an advisory committee. “The sub-committee comprising education officers of the corporation have been told that they can use the training modules and materials, which have been developed for the Directorate of Education (DoE) schools. How they implement it is the prerogative of the corporation,” said Saumya Gupta, Director, DoE.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App