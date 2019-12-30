Follow Us:
Monday, December 30, 2019

Delhi govt to pay Board exam fees of NDMC, Cantonment schools: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will pay the fees for students of schools run by the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Kejriwal said

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2019 2:36:22 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Cantonment schools, NDMC, NDMC school, NDMC schools, Delhi govt, Delhi govt school, education news, indian express, indian express news Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File)

The Delhi government will pay the Board exam fees of schools under the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday. He said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting. The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students.

It has been decided that the government will also pay the fees for students of schools run by the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Kejriwal said.

