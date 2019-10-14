Delhi govt to pay for higher education of Valmiki community children: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced his government’s decision to meet the entire expenditure on education of Valmiki community children after class 12 while accusing previous governments of keeping Valmiki community bereft of developmental opportunities.

He also alleged that various political parties wanted the Valmiki community children to become only cleaners and sanitation workers.

Kejriwal made the allegations while addressing the community members at a Valmiki Jayanti celebration function at Lal Quila here and claimed it was his government only which worked for ameliorating the community’s plight.

Kejriwal said all the previous governments had deliberately allowed worsening of the government schools’ condition because politicians’ children were studying in expensive private schools.

“Other political parties have always wanted the Valmiki children to become cleaners and sanitation workers. The AAP government is the first one to work in the interest of the community. I dream of seeing Valmiki students become doctors and engineers,” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister also said his government would meet the entire expenditure on education of Valmiki community children after class 12.

“After passing out of schools, many brilliant children want to become doctors and engineers, but they cannot study further because of the lack of financial resources. Preparations at coaching institutions for competitive examinations after 12th standard generally means spending lakhs of rupees. To benefit Dalit communities, the Delhi government will now bear the cost of the entire education of Valmiki community children after class 12,” he said.

“Under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Yojana, the Delhi government will provide financial support to Dalit students for higher education. Thus, the education of your children is our responsibility now. You need not worry about their education, we will provide quality education to your children,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the result of the Delhi government schools’ students in CBSE examinations are better than even the private schools.

He also said the children, no matter whatever community they belong to, will be studying in the same school and same class together.

“We have achieved excellent results, which are even better than private schools. I met a Supreme Court advocate recently, his child was studying in DPS RK Puram. He told me that he has admitted his child to a new Delhi government school which has opened near his residence. Now children of any community, whether rich or poor, will be studying in the same school together,” said the chief minister.

The chief minister earlier said, “Lord Valmiki is the most knowledgeable and enlightened soul in the history of mankind. He authored the original Ramayan,” said Kejriwal.

“His greatness can be understood by the fact that he has been the guru of Lord Rama’s children Luv and Kush. If a person wants to gain enlightenment and knowledge, he should worship Lord Valmiki,” the chief minister added.

AAP MP N D Gupta, MLA Ajay Dutt, East Delhi MCD Leader of Opposition Rohit Mehrauliya were also present at the program.

“The AAP government is the only one to have elected a minister from the Valmiki community. They have granted financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh over deaths of sanitation workers inside sewers,” said Dutt, addressing the function.