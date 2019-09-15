Delhi govt to digitise recording of exam data

In order to decrease the amount of time government school teachers spend on administrative work, the Delhi government has issued directions to digitise the process of recording exam data.

“On an average, each subject teacher of the Delhi government has been spending between 50 hours and 310 hours every year for exam related work, which take up their teaching and family time,” read a statement issued by the government. On Saturday, Sisodia directed the education department to digitise the process so that the steps between the evaluation of the answer sheet and the generation of the report card can be done on the tablets which were provided to them by the government last year.

The work, government officials said, includes checking the answer scripts, recording marks on the reward list, cross checking by another teacher, collation of all subject marks by class teachers, recording the marks in teacher’s diary and in master record sheet, transferring the data on an online module followed by preparation of individual report cards.

On Saturday, Sisodia also interacted with principals of 60 government schools who will be attending a leadership programme at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom this month.