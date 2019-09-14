Delhi govt to digitise process of exam data tabulation, move to benefit 60,000 teachers

Around 60,000 teachers at Delhi government schools will be relieved of the tedious work of result tabulation and their focus now will be more on checking answer scripts as the whole process is going to be digitised.

On an average each subject teacher of the Delhi government has been spending about 50 hours and class teachers around 310 hours every year for exams-related work — at the cost of their teaching and family time, according to officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The work includes checking answer scripts of students by the subject teacher, recording the marks on the reward list, cross-checking by another teacher, collation of all subject marks by class teachers, recording the marks in teacher’s diary and in master record sheet, transferring the data on an online module followed by preparation of individual report cards.

“This amount of time is consumed because most of the work is done manually. But not anymore,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister.

He added that after introducing online leave and no-objection certificate facilities for teachers, the government is going to digitise the process of recording the exam data as well.

Last month, Sisodia had asked his team to understand the exam process by talking to teachers and get their inputs on how it can be simplified, so that they do not have to spend a large amount of time on result tabulation.

“The findings were presented to him today. He directed the officials of the Directorate of Education to digitise the entire process so that all steps after the evaluation of answer scripts till the generation of report card can be done on the computer tablet.

“The usage of computer tablet will remove the manual recording of data in multiple sheets. This will substantially reduce the time of subject and class teachers which they can now give to their students and family,” a senior DoE official said.

Sisodia also directed that platforms be created and orders be issued for its usage immediately to ensure most features could be implemented from the mid-term exam this year.

Early this year, all teachers of Delhi government schools — regular as well as guest — have procured a tablet of their choice, using the fund of Rs 15,000 provided to each one of them by the government.

Apart from them, teachers are also given an additional allowance of Rs 200 per month for data pack. They are using this tablet to record attendance and store study material for their lesson planning and classroom teaching.