Soon a programme to encourage students to pursue ITI courses: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that a programme will be designed through which ITI graduates and students will be able to interact with school students and encourage them to pursue professional courses in these institutions.

Sisodia was interacting with student of ITI in Khichripur. During the event, he said that advanced professional courses of Industrial Training Institute help students build the conviction to achieve their career aspirations and give them clarity about future goals.

The state education minister said the Delhi government’s ITIs are playing a “vital role” in the mission to upskill India’s youth.

He further said the students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a “new chapter” for the “development of India” with their ability.

“We have to empower children to adopt professional courses, and the students of our ITIs must inspire school students to adopt this route for education,” said Sisodia.

“It is crucial to encourage students to adopt professional courses in a society where it is believed that if a student doesn’t pursue graduation, there is a huge gap in the education of the child,” he said.