scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Soon a programme to encourage students to pursue ITI courses: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi Education Minister said that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) help students build the conviction to achieve their career aspirations and give them clarity about future goals.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi government, ITI, Manish Sisodia on ITIs, students encourages to take up ITI courses, Delhi government on ITIs, ITI Khrichipur"students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a "new chapter" for the "development of India" with their ability." said Manish Sisodia (Express Photo/File)

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that a programme will be designed through which ITI graduates and students will be able to interact with school students and encourage them to pursue professional courses in these institutions.

Sisodia was interacting with student of ITI in Khichripur. During the event, he said that advanced professional courses of Industrial Training Institute help students build the conviction to achieve their career aspirations and give them clarity about future goals.

The state education minister said the Delhi government’s ITIs are playing a “vital role” in the mission to upskill India’s youth.

He further said the students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a “new chapter” for the “development of India” with their ability.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

“We have to empower children to adopt professional courses, and the students of our ITIs must inspire school students to adopt this route for education,” said Sisodia.

“It is crucial to encourage students to adopt professional courses in a society where it is believed that if a student doesn’t pursue graduation, there is a huge gap in the education of the child,” he said.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 01:52:36 pm
Next Story

Phone Bhoot movie review: Katrina Kaif-Ishaan-Siddhant film is painfully unfunny

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement