Delhi govt seeks feedback from teachers, parents on reopening of schools

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. File.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday took to Twitter to seek feedback from teachers and parents of students about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control,

In his tweet, the minister said that students, parents, and teachers can mail their suggestions to delhischools21@gmail.com on how the process of reopening schools be started.

Should Delhi open it's schools and colleges now? If you are a parent, student, teacher or principal in Delhi's school or college, please send me your suggestions on DelhiSchools21@gmail.com — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 28, 2021

“Parents and teachers want schools to reopen but are fearful. We want to want from parents, students and teachers on whether we can reopen the schools and how can it be done. In the neighbouring states, schools have reopened,” he said.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the Covid situation is under control now and Delhi is recording an average of 40-60 cases on a daily basis.

Earlier, the Delhi CM Arvind Kerjriwal had said that the Delhi government will review the experience of other states where schools are reopening and then take a decision on schools in the national capital.

“The ideal situation would be to open schools after vaccination. We will see for some days the experiences of other states where schools are opening and then decide. Parents are still worried about their child’s safety,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Timarpur.

The states that have partially reopened schools this month include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have announced the reopening of schools in the first week of August.