Delhi govt schools to provide free education: Manish Sisodia

Students of classes 9 to 12 pay a fee of Rs 20 per month, Sisodia said Students of classes 9 to 12 pay a fee of Rs 20 per month, Sisodia said

All government schools would be free up to Class 12, tweeted Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also holds education portfolio. Education in Delhi government schools is free till class 8. Students of classes 9 to 12 pay a fee of Rs 20 per month. Sisodia who chaired a meeting of the city’s education department, directed the Secretary Education to submit a proposal to scrap the school fee.

Education in all govt schools would be100% free upto class 12th. Though there was no fee upto class 8th but still a nominal fee was being charged from class 9th onward. Today it was decided to scrap this fees also….3/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 1, 2018

Delhi CM advises engineering students to ‘Follow passion, not money’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday advised aspiring engineers to follow their passion, not money. “Students should not run only after money and top positions,” said Kejriwal who did his B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur in the 1980s. The more people run after money, the farther it gets, he said addressing an orientation-day programme for the new batch of students at Delhi Technological University.

“Don’t run after money and top positions. The more you chase money, the farther it will get from you. All the people who have made money in life did not run after money, they ran after their goals and money poured by itself,” Kejriwal said. “Those who are at important positions, they did not run only after them.” He urged students to understand the importance of democracy and try to contribute to the political system by questioning the ruling parties on loopholes in governance.

“I am not saying that you should join a political party. But I believe you – as youth of the country – should have knowledge about the political system and contribute to the democracy by making wise choices and questioning the political parties once you have made those choices,” he said.

– With inputs from PTI and IANS

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd