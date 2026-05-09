Delhi govt schools announce summer vacation, special remedial classes for Classes 9, 10, 12

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has announced remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 during the summer vacation in government schools across the national capital. According to an official circular issued by the School Branch of DoE, the special classes will be conducted from May 11 to May 23, 2026. All government schools in Delhi will observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30, the circular stated.

The initiative aims to provide academic support to students and strengthen conceptual understanding in key subjects. The department said the remedial sessions are being organised to improve overall learning outcomes and help students requiring additional academic assistance.

As per the schedule mentioned in the circular, classes will be held from Monday to Saturday. In double-shift schools, remedial classes will be conducted separately in different wings. The timing for students will be from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, divided into three periods of one hour each.

For students of Classes 9 and 10, the focus will primarily be on science and mathematics. However, heads of schools (HoS) may choose other subjects as well based on academic requirements and analysis of student performance. For Class 12 students, the subjects for remedial teaching will be decided by the HoS according to students’ academic needs.

The circular further stated that special attention should be given to needy students and teachers must provide individual support to ensure noticeable improvement in learning outcomes.

The DoE has directed schools to prepare the remedial class timetable before the commencement of summer vacation and submit it to the concerned Deputy Director of Education (DDE) zone office. Students and parents are also to be informed through all available means.

Attendance during the remedial classes will be mandatory, and schools have been instructed to mark attendance online. The department has also made parental consent (NOC) compulsory for students attending the sessions.

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In addition, schools have been asked to keep library facilities open for self-study and book issuance during the vacation period. Heads of schools will also be responsible for ensuring the availability of clean drinking water and other basic amenities for students.

Delhi govt schools announce summer vacation, special remedial classes for Classes 9, 10, 12

The circular added that guest or contract teachers may be engaged for remedial classes in case regular teachers are unavailable. Regular staff teachers involved in the programme during summer vacation will be granted Earned Leave in lieu of the period, as per CCS Leave Rules.

All district and zonal DDEs have been instructed to ensure effective implementation of the remedial classes and conduct at least two school visits to monitor the programme during the summer vacation period.