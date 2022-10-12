Delhi govt school top India School Ranking 2022; CM congratulates education team

Two government schools from Delhi, secured the first rank and second rank in ranking released by Education World (EW). Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the schools and education team for the achievement.

Kejriwal in a tweet said, “Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India.” The government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka secured the first rank and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar came second in the ranking released by Education World (EW), a portal for educators, teachers and parents which comes out with rankings for schools every year.

Proud of my Team Education Once again,Delhi Govt Schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India, and 5 of top 10 state govt schools of the country being from Delhi Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat. pic.twitter.com/ePhUYHhZG5 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 12, 2022

Five schools in the top 10 are from Delhi, he said.

Congratulating the Education team of the Delhi government, he termed the “achievement” an “amazing feat”.