scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Delhi govt school top India School Ranking 2022; CM congratulates education team

The government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka secured the first rank and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar came second in the ranking released by Education World (EW)

Education World Rankings: Delhi government school tops in ‘State Government Day’ schools categoryDelhi government schools secure top positions, CM lauds education team (Express Photo/Representative Image)

Two government schools from Delhi, secured the first rank and second rank in ranking released by Education World (EW). Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the schools and education team for the achievement.

Read |World Mental Health Day 2022: NCERT survey shows 81% school students anxious about studies, exam results

Kejriwal in a tweet said, “Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India.” The government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka secured the first rank and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar came second in the ranking released by Education World (EW), a portal for educators, teachers and parents which comes out with rankings for schools every year.

Five schools in the top 10 are from Delhi, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

Congratulating the Education team of the Delhi government, he termed the “achievement” an “amazing feat”.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 11:27:12 am
Next Story

Sunil Gavaskar picks Siraj ahead of Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for T20 World Cup

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement