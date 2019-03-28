Delhi govt school teacher Manu gulati conferred Martha Farrell Award 2019

Manu Gulati, a Delhi government school teacher, has been conferred the Maratha Farewell Award 2019 for promoting gender quality and women’s empowerment. Gulati has been instrumental in helping young girls in receiving formal school education. She has also been working with boys and girls at government schools in sensitising them about gender neutrality.

Gulati, who is also a mentor teacher with the Directorate of Education, collaborates with America India Foundation’s “Market Aligned Skills Training Program”, through which she facilitates training programs for beauticians, weavers, sales girls etc in Jalandhar in Punjab, Betul in Madhya Pradesh and in Baramullah in Kashmir.

“It is an honour to receive the Martha Farrell Award. I am proud that my work to ensure equitable access to education for girls and gender sensitisation with students and parents has been recognised. As a mentor-teacher, I will continue to promote holistic teaching methods that empower and instill self-confidence in girls.” said Manu Gulati.

In the Gender Equality category, the award went to Mahila Jan Adhikar Samiti (MJAS), a women-led organisation which started as a collective of rural women and, eventually, transitioned into a registered organisation in 2000 to fight against domestic violence.

About Martha Farrell Award

The Martha Farrell Awards began in 2017. Instituted in the memory of Dr Martha Farrell, a prominent activist for gender equality and women’s empowerment, the award is co-sponsored by Rizwan Adatia Foundation (RAF) and Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA) and supported by Martha Farrell Foundation (MFF). The award gives a prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh to each of the winners in two categories- Most promising individual (any gender), Best organisation for Gender Equality.