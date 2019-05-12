Delhi govt tells pvt school to refund Rs 2 crore ‘extra fee’ it collected

Citing multiple financial irregularities while rejecting their fee hike proposal, the Delhi government Thursday ordered Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai, to refund Rs 2.09 crore as extra fees collected from students in the financial year 2018-2019.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government undertook an audit of the school’s finances over the last seven years following multiple complaints of fee hike from parents of students.

He stated that they found no justification for this increase and alleged that the school had participated in multiple irregularities.

According to the order issued to the school, the government found that the school had increased fees in the financial year 2018-2019 in the range of 10-25% under various heads of tuition fees, annual charges and development fees, and in the range of 14-29% under the head of “earmarked levies”, for which it found that there “was no requirement… based on the fund position of the school for the financial year 2018-2019”.

The school’s principal Ritu Mehta said that she could not comment on the order or the allegations by the government as she had not received a copy of the order.

The government calculated that at the end of the financial year 2018-2019, the school had a net surplus of Rs 30.85 crore. This surplus was arrived at by directing the school to recover expenditure, under several heads, from the school’s management society as the government found that these were not authorised use of school funds.

These include the alleged expenditure of over Rs 10 crore in the purchase of commercial units in the name of the management society and the expenditure of Rs 3.48 crore in the construction of school buildings citing public notices and High Court orders stating that capital expenditure cannot be a part of the school’s fee structure and has to be incurred by the society.

It also alleged that an “international wing” is being operated as a separate unit on the school premises without approval from the Directorate of Education, incurring expenses for the hiring of additional staff and separate principal, vice-principal and primary in-charge.

Based on its finding of the surplus money, the government has disallowed the school from levying increased fees in 2019-2020 and refund the already collected extra fees fees from 2019-2020.