Delhi govt postpones all school exams, teachers to evaluate answer sheets from home

The Delhi government has today postponed annual examinations across all its schools in view of the spread of novel coronavirus. Moreover, all private, MCD, NDMC and state government schools will remain closed for everyone, including principals, teachers and non-teaching staff till March 31. In a circular, the Directorate of Education informed, “The evaluation process of annual exams will be carried out by the teachers concerned from their home.”

The Delhi government has also directed the heads of schools and teachers to remain available over phone and to not leave the city “without prior permission”. Last evening, the Union HRD Ministry had announced postponement of the ongoing CBSE exams of class 10 and class 12. The engineering entrance exam JEE Main has also been deferred till further notice.

Delhi Govt issues order postponing annual examination across all its schools. Also, pvt, MCD, NDMC & state govt schools will remain closed for everyone, including principals, teachers and non-teaching staff, till March 31 @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/MzorboZJtB — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) March 19, 2020

CISCE has today announced that they are postponing the ISC, ICSE exams and the revised dates will be released soon.

Last week, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools and colleges in an attempt to enforce social distancing. However, the exams were allowed to continue. Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted: “Delhi govt has declared coronavirus an epidemic. We need to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. All cinema halls, schools, colleges in Delhi will be shut until 31st March, but exams will continue as scheduled. People are advised to stay away from public gatherings.”

