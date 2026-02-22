Delhi govt launches online school admission portal for EWS, CWSN, DG applicants

As per a circular released on Friday by the Directorate of Education, the application window opens on Saturday and closes on March 16.(Representational Image)

The Delhi government has launched an online admission portal for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories seeking entry-level admission in private unaided recognised schools for the academic year 2026-27. As per a circular released on Friday by the Directorate of Education, the application window opens on Saturday and closes on March 16.

The department stated that the portal enables parents to apply digitally in accordance with eligibility criteria and monitor every stage of the admission process in a manner that is both transparent and time-bound.

Under the Right to Education Act, 2009, all private unaided recognised schools — barring minority institutions — are mandated to set aside 25 per cent of their entry-level seats. These reserved seats are exclusively intended for students from the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories residing in neighbouring areas.