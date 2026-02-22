Delhi govt launches online school admission portal for EWS, CWSN, DG applicants

The Delhi government has launched an online admission portal for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories seeking entry-level admission in private unaided recognised schools for the academic year 2026-27. As per a circular released on Friday by the Directorate of Education, the application window opens on Saturday and closes on March 16.
The department stated that the portal enables parents to apply digitally in accordance with eligibility criteria and monitor every stage of the admission process in a manner that is both transparent and time-bound.
Under the Right to Education Act, 2009, all private unaided recognised schools — barring minority institutions — are mandated to set aside 25 per cent of their entry-level seats. These reserved seats are exclusively intended for students from the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories residing in neighbouring areas.
The education department confirmed that admissions under these categories will be conducted through a fully computerised online system. To ensure equity and transparency in the selection process, seat allocation will be determined through a draw of lots, the department added.
Of the total 25 per cent reserved seats, 22 per cent will be allocated to the combined EWS and DG categories, while the remaining three per cent are earmarked specifically for the CWSN category.
On eligibility, the department clarified that children from households with a total annual income not exceeding Rs 5 lakh qualify under the EWS category. The DG category, on the other hand, encompasses Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes from the non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL), orphans, transgender children, and children living with or affected by HIV. Notably, applicants under the DG category are not required to submit income certificates.
The age eligibility criteria for EWS and DG applicants remain consistent with those applied in the previous year, and will be calculated with March 31 as the reference date. For the 2026-27 session, the prescribed age ranges are 3 to 5 years for Nursery, 4 to 6 years for Kindergarten, and 5 to 7 years for Class 1.
Children with special needs will be entitled to relaxed age criteria in accordance with existing government orders, the department noted. The education department further announced that the date of the first computerised draw of lots for EWS, DG, and CWSN admissions will be communicated separately through an official circular at a later date.
Taapsee Pannu, a versatile actor from Delhi, discussed her middle-class upbringing and her latest film Assi in an interview. She also shed light on the objectification of female bodies in Indian film sets, particularly the focus on the navel in South Indian and Bhojpuri cinema. Pannu shared her own uncomfortable experience of being asked to wear a padded bra on set.