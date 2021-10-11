Delhi govt launches ‘Desh ke Mentor’ programme to provide career guidance to school students

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a programme under which students of Delhi government schools will be provided guidance on career choices by citizens who are successful in their respective fields.

स्कूल में ही हमारे बच्चों को बेहतर मार्गदर्शन मिले तो वो दुनिया जीत सकते हैं। आज से दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में देश के मेंटर योजना शुरु हो गई है। सभी युवाओं से मेरी अपील, एक मेंटर के तौर पर बच्चों के साथ ज़रुर जुड़ें, उज्जवल भविष्य की तरफ़ ले जाने में उनकी मदद करें। pic.twitter.com/pkJ3JQhtwe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2021

The ‘Desh ke mentor’ programme entails ‘adopting’ one to 10 government school students who can be mentored by citizens who are successful in their respective fields.

Mentors will take out 10 minutes every week to guide students over the phone. Interested citizens can adopt between one to 10 children studying in the city’s government schools as part of the initiative.

I would like to be a part of this prestigious programme runned by Delhi Government .It will be a great experience to become #DeshKeMentor . Such a great initiative run by @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia https://t.co/oWBD86aEEG — Olympian Deepak Kumar Shooter (@Deepak_g_arya) October 11, 2021

“If our students get the right guidance, they can excel in every sphere of life. We have launched this programme to help them chalk a future path with mentors guiding them beyond the role played by their teachers,” Kejriwal said at the launch.

The Delhi government had in August announced that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador for the mentors’ programme.

“If you are young and want to mentor the school students of Delhi and want to help them in giving right direction to their career then give missed call 7500040004,” tweeted Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia.