Delhi government extends summer vacation in schools up to Class 8

In the wake of sharp rise in temperatures in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to extend the summer vacation in city schools for students till Class 8 for a week.

Schools up to classes 8 will reopen from July 8 while for higher classes it will commence from Monday as per the earlier schedule.

“In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to Class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

दिल्ली में गर्म मौसम को देखते हुए स्कूलों में 8वीं क्लास तक के लिए गर्मी की छुट्टियाँ एक सप्ताह के लिए बढ़ाई जा रही हैं. 8वीं तक बच्चों के स्कूल अब 8 जुलाई से खुलेंगे. बाक़ी क्लास के लिए स्कूल अपने पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार खुलेंगे. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2019

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, clarified that the order would be applicable for both government and private schools. Weather officials have predicted that heat wave may continue in the city.

Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Sunday, with temperatures hovering around 32 degree Celsius, two notches above the normal. The humidity level was recorded at 42 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy day ahead with possibility of light rains and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds.

– With inputs from PTI