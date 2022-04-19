Delhi govt launches song to teach kids about purpose of education

The Delhi government on Tuesday released an educational song. According to the Delhi government, the song reflects their vision for education and a review of the progress of Mission Buniyaad, which is dedicated to the upliftment of Delhi government schools.

The song is aimed at teaching students studying at Delhi schools about communal harmony, patriotism, and women empowerment along with other concepts and life skills. The song lyrics have been written by Alok Srivastava and the song has been sung by famous singers, Shan and Sneha Shankar.

Delhi’s Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, said that the song aims to answer critical questions about the purpose of education in nation-building.

“A person gives important 20 years of his life to education. But what do we want by giving 20 years of long education? What is our intention? What do the child, parents, society and nation want from education? Answering these questions, Delhi Education Geet is being released today,” he tweeted.

Launch of the Delhi Govt's Education Song – Irada Kar Liya Hai | LIVE #DelhiEducationSong https://t.co/ysCoGcC9Kj — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 19, 2022

Its lyrics are as follows: ‘I have made an intention, we will teach them this way…’. Those who want to listen to the full song can do so by visiting the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) at edudel.nic.in. The direct link to attend the virtual launch of the song is edudel.golivecast.in.

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal also took to the microblogging website, Twitter and urged everyone to listen to the song. “Let us talk about giving the best education to every child of the country. Talk about taking the country forward through education. Must listen to this education song of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.