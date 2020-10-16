Delhi govt Class X pass percentage up from 83% to 93%

In July, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said they would be re-engaged as part of the remote teaching-learning plan.

The percentage of students of Delhi government schools who have cleared board examinations this year rose from 98% to 99% in Class XII and from 83% to 93% in Class X after the CBSE declared results of compartment exams this week. Physical exams were held last month for students placed in compartment — those who had failed one paper in class XII or upto two papers in class X.

In government schools, 1,290 out of the 1,734 students who took the Class XII compartment exams have passed, and 15,574 out of the 25,400 students who took the Class X compartment exams have passed.

“The transformational impact this is going to make on the children who have not only been able to finish their schools but also go to the next grade is huge. I’m feeling extremely proud that our government school students have performed so well by overcoming such challenges,” said Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

Earlier analyses had found that most Class X students placed in compartment had failed only in mathematics or science or both these subjects. The education department was able to increase the pass percentage of Class X students by 10 percentage points by focused intervention in these subjects, through regular classes till the compartment exams.

