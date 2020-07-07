Delhi govt begins school, on YouTube

“…a huge number of students and their parents have shown great interest in online learning. This has raised the confidence of the teachers…,” said Sisodia. “…a huge number of students and their parents have shown great interest in online learning. This has raised the confidence of the teachers…,” said Sisodia.

Over 1.35 lakh students of Class 12 accessed live YouTube classes taken by Delhi government teachers on the first day of its launch, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Monday.

Monday was the first day of Delhi government’s remote teaching-learning approach for the month of July, which was announced by Sisodia last week.

“Students from KG to Grade 8 received their first worksheet which they will now receive every day. It contains engaging, syllabus agnostic activities to promote reading, writing, basic numeracy and happiness among children. Similarly, students in Grade 9 and 10 received worksheets for Hindi, Science and Maths today. Henceforth, they will receive 2-3 worksheets every day,” the government said in a statement.

For class 12 students, online classes in English and History were held Monday. “The classes were streamed on YouTube and students were asking their doubts through Youtube comments… Around 23,000 students watched the live lessons,” the government said. Till Monday night, around 1.35 lakh students had accessed the videos.

“…a huge number of students and their parents have shown great interest in online learning. This has raised the confidence of the teachers…,” said Sisodia.

