Delhi govt to start online admissions for special schools from March 9

The Delhi government will start the admission process for 12 government and government-aided special schools for the current academic session. Online registration will begin on March 9 and will remain open until March 17.

This admission drive will include classes from Nursery to Class 10 and Class 12 in special schools operated by the Directorate of Education (DoE). Parents and guardians must submit and verify the necessary documents at the respective schools between March 18 and March 23 during working hours.

According to the department, the allotment of schools to registered applicants will occur on April 1, depending on seat availability, with the entire admission process set to be completed by April 2. If the number of applicants for a specific class exceeds the number of available seats, selection will be conducted through a draw of lots. Should this be necessary, the draw will take place on March 24 at 11 AM in the presence of school management committee members and parents, as stated by the DoE.