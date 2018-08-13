Delhi govt asks schools to discourage students from flying kites

The government has directed that school principals should direct staff members during the school assembly about problems caused by flying of kites The government has directed that school principals should direct staff members during the school assembly about problems caused by flying of kites

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to discourage students from flying kites and sensitise them about the danger it can pose for humans and birds. “Flying of kites is a common feature in Delhi as a hobby of youth and generally increases before festivals and national holidays. Flying of kites sometimes leads to accidents causing harm and injury to humans, animals and birds,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a communication to schools.

“It becomes lethal and hazardous because of metal coated string used in flying kites. Often accidents involving kite flying have been reported causing injuries – small, grievous and sometimes fatal. “It is a matter of grave concern and therefore, the passion for it among the students should be discouraged by creating awareness about the danger it can pose for people, animals and birds around,” it added.

The government has directed that school principals should direct staff members during the school assembly about problems caused by flying of kites.

