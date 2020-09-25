Delhi govt announces second phase of online admission for classes 6-9 and 11

Delhi schools are expected to reopen from October 5 (Representational image)

The Delhi government on Friday announced the second phase of the online admission process for classes 6 to 9 and 11 under “non-plan admission”.

Non-plan admissions are for those students who have been out of school, that is, students who have never gone to school or dropped out for any reason or students whose parents have been transferred from different states to Delhi and if a student comes from an unrecognised school.

According to officials, the second phase has been launched to address the concerns of the parents who could not get their wards registered earlier for online admission. The registration will continue till October 3.

“School allotment and verification of documents at the allotted schools is currently on for the applicants of the first phase,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

In the first phase, the total number of online applications received by the department for classes 6 to 12 is 64,995. Out of these, 64,450 students have been allotted schools. The admission process of the first phase will be over by September 30.

“The admission on the basis of application received in the second phase, for which the last date is October 3, will be completed by October 15 for classes 9 & 11 and October 26 for classes 6 to 8,” the official said.

Applicants who have applied earlier in the first phase and have been allotted schools or who are already studying or have passed the previous class from government and government-aided schools of the directorate are not eligible to apply.

