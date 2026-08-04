Delhi govt announces free JEE, NEET coaching for Class 12 students

The Delhi government has announced a one-year scholarship programme for Class 12 students of government and government-aided schools, under which selected students will receive free coaching for major entrance examinations, including JEE and NEET. The residential coaching programme will be offered by the Dakshana Foundation at its Pune campus in Maharashtra. The scholarship will cover coaching, food and accommodation for one year.
Class 12 students from the science stream enrolled in government and government-aided schools during the 2026-27 academic session can apply for the programme through the Dakshana Foundation’s scholarship portal.
According to a notice issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi, students will be shortlisted through the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST) 2027, which is scheduled to be conducted in December 2026.
Applicants will first be shortlisted based on the cut-off prescribed by the Dakshana Foundation during the application process. Those shortlisted will then have to complete the Dakshana Scholar Application (DSA).
Candidates will subsequently be required to take mock tests to familiarise themselves with the online examination interface before appearing for the JDST 2027 at their assigned examination centre using their mobile phones.
Based on their performance in the JDST 2027, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. The shortlisted candidates will then be required to appear for an interview and complete document verification.
The Directorate of Education has directed heads of all government and government-aided schools to inform eligible Class 12 science students about the Dakshana Foundation’s free coaching programme.
The initiative will provide selected students with an opportunity to prepare for competitive entrance examinations while staying at the foundation’s residential campus in Pune.