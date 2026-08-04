Delhi govt announces free JEE, NEET coaching for Class 12 students

Students can check the details about the free coaching programmes at the official government websites (Photo: AI Generated)

The Delhi government has announced a one-year scholarship programme for Class 12 students of government and government-aided schools, under which selected students will receive free coaching for major entrance examinations, including JEE and NEET. The residential coaching programme will be offered by the Dakshana Foundation at its Pune campus in Maharashtra. The scholarship will cover coaching, food and accommodation for one year.

Class 12 students from the science stream enrolled in government and government-aided schools during the 2026-27 academic session can apply for the programme through the Dakshana Foundation’s scholarship portal.

According to a notice issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi, students will be shortlisted through the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST) 2027, which is scheduled to be conducted in December 2026.