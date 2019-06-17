Delhi govt agrees to release grants to 28 DU colleges funded by it

The Delhi government has agreed to release grants to 28 Delhi University colleges funded by it despite them not having their governing bodies.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter on April 16 to the Secretary, Higher Education, stating that no funds should be given to 28 colleges (fully or partially-funded by them) till they form their governing bodies.

The issue of formation of governing bodies led to an impasse between Delhi University and the city government, with both accusing each other of delaying the process.

However, Sisodia directed the Education Secretary to ensure that funds are released to the 28 colleges.

Delhi University has repeatedly made attempts to stall the functioning of the 28 Delhi government-funded college, Sisodia said.

“DUTA has approached us regarding the hardship being faced by the teachers due to the stopping of grants to these colleges. Since we do not want teachers to bear these hardships, the Directorate of Higher Education should release 3-months grant to these 28 colleges,” he said.

Even in the last tenure, multiple delays were caused to the formation of governing bodies of these 28 colleges, Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said.

Even when the tenure of the previous governing body ended, despite precedent, the university did not give a three-month extension to the previous governing body, he alleged.

“The university delayed sending the university panel. Even when the names were sent by the university panel, only 180 names were sent whereas as per precedent more than 250 names.

It is this reason that forced the Government of NCT of Delhi to stop the funds of these colleges,” he said in the letter.

The 12 colleges fully-funded by the Delhi government are Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Science, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Shaheed Raj Guru College , Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Keshav Maha Vidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Maharishi Balmiki College of Education and Bhaskara Charya College of Applied Science.

Sixteen colleges, that are partially funded by the Delhi government, are Shivaji College, Motilal Nehru College, Laxmi Bai College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Maiteryi College, SPM College for Women, Satyawati College, Vivekanand College, Rajdhani College , Kamla Nehru College, Gargi College, Swami Shardhanand College, Kalindi College, Bharti College, Sri Aurobindo College and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.