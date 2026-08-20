Delhi government withdraws Class 9 rule linking R3 pass to Class 10 board eligibility

Class 9 and 10 students will now be required to study three languages, at least two of which must be Indian languages (Photo: AI Generated)

The Delhi government has withdrawn a provision in its revised class 9 examination and promotion policy that made students ineligible to appear for the class 10 board papers if they failed to qualify in the third language (R3) opted for in the previous class.

Earlier, the Directorate of Education had said that class 9 students who failed to qualify in R3 could still be promoted to the next class if they met the other promotion criteria, but must clear the subject while studying in class 10 to be eligible for the board exams.

The provision has now been withdrawn, with the CBSE‘s guidelines on R3 set to prevail, according to a corrigendum issued on Tuesday.

An official said the provision was withdrawn because of confusion over the interpretation of the earlier order.